Apple Unveils AirPods 4 With Two Models Featuring Improved Fit, USB-C, and More

Apple today introduced the AirPods 4, which will come in two models: a base model for $129 and a model with Active Noise Cancellation for $179.



Apple said that it refined the design of the AirPods to create the most comfortable AirPods ever with the fourth generation models. The ‌AirPods 4‌ feature support for head gestures and voice isolation to remove background noise during phone calls.

The case for the ‌AirPods 4‌ is the smallest case yet on any AirPods model, and it features USB-C charging with up to 30 hours of total battery life.

In regards to the second ‌AirPods 4‌ model, it features Active Noise Cancellation, with a Transparency mode, conversation awareness, and adaptive audio coming as well.

More to follow...