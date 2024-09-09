Apple Unveils AirPods 4 With Two Models Featuring Improved Fit, USB-C, and More

by
Apple's "It's Glowtime" iPhone 16 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today introduced the AirPods 4, which will come in two models: a base model for $129 and a model with Active Noise Cancellation for $179.

Apple said that it refined the design of the AirPods to create the most comfortable AirPods ever with the fourth generation models. The ‌AirPods 4‌ feature support for head gestures and voice isolation to remove background noise during phone calls.

The case for the ‌AirPods 4‌ is the smallest case yet on any AirPods model, and it features USB-C charging with up to 30 hours of total battery life.

In regards to the second ‌AirPods 4‌ model, it features Active Noise Cancellation, with a Transparency mode, conversation awareness, and adaptive audio coming as well.

More to follow...

Top Rated Comments

ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
34 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Actually very exited by AirPods + ANC! Rubber tips aren't comfortable for me on any bud.

Wish the name was better though. AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation doesn't exactly roll off the tongue.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
carniesandrubes Avatar
carniesandrubes
31 minutes ago at 10:44 am
$179 for the ANC model when AirPods Pro 2 have been on sale as low as $169 recently. Ok...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
howywood Avatar
howywood
17 minutes ago at 10:58 am
Tim Apple is proud to announce that the refreshed Airpods Max is now offers lesser technology than regular Airpods!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gator5000e Avatar
Gator5000e
32 minutes ago at 10:44 am
The hearing aid feature in the Pros could be huge. I didn't understand if you need to buy a new version or if the hearing aid and hearing tests will be available to current models with software/firmware updates. Anyone know?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
city_17 Avatar
city_17
30 minutes ago at 10:46 am
Open ear + ANC is a winning combination, but I'm going to wait for reviews to see how it really works. Hard to see it being that effective without actual physical isolation.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joshwithachance Avatar
joshwithachance
29 minutes ago at 10:47 am
Having two separate base models on top of a Pro and Max version makes the AirPods lineup VERY messy and confusing imo. Also, you can almost always secure the Pro 2s with USB-C at most retailers for $179 anyway so what's the point of the ANC model?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments