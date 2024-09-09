You Can Now 'Get Ready' for iPhone 16 Launch With Pre-Order Setup

Following the debut of the iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max, Apple has started letting customers prepare for pre-orders, which are set to begin on Friday, September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

iphone 16 pro colors 1
If you plan to buy an ‌iPhone 16‌, you can use the Apple Store app or Apple's website to choose a preferred phone, confirm your status with your carrier, add accessories, choose an AppleCare+ plan, and add a preferred payment method ahead of when pre-orders go live. Payment in full and other payment options are supported.

iPhone Upgrade Program members are able to choose their preferred ‌iPhone 16‌ model and complete pre-approval steps that include checking upgrade eligibility, securing credit lines, and confirming shipping details.

Apple has offered a "Get Ready" feature for several years now, providing customers with a streamlined way to pre-order their iPhones with the tap of a button.

Pricing on the ‌iPhone 16‌ starts at $799, while the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus is priced at $899. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ is available starting at $999, and the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max is available starting at $1,199.

Following the September 13 pre-orders, the ‌iPhone 16‌ models will launch on Friday, September 20.

Monday September 9, 2024 9:21 am PDT
1871 comments
Monday September 9, 2024 11:13 am PDT
338 comments
Friday September 6, 2024 5:01 am PDT
122 comments
Friday September 6, 2024 5:43 am PDT
92 comments
Monday September 9, 2024 10:36 am PDT
142 comments
Sunday September 8, 2024 2:14 am PDT
75 comments
Monday September 9, 2024 10:11 am PDT
253 comments

28 minutes ago at 05:47 pm
So pre-pre-order.

Pre-order nonsense is nonsense. Just let people order it now and be done with it. The marketing games are tiresome, to be honest. It's an iPhone, not the holy grail.
16 minutes ago at 06:00 pm
Got mine ready to go. iPhone 16 pro max in black titanium. I had the natural titanium color for the 15 pro and want to change it up.
18 minutes ago at 05:57 pm
Sounds good. Looking forward to receiving mine.
13 minutes ago at 06:02 pm

Got mine ready to go. iPhone 16 pro max in black titanium. I had the natural titanium color for the 15 pro and want to change it up.
Same. That color was really hard to work with cases.
8 minutes ago at 06:07 pm
Me: I’m good with my current device, I don’t need a new phone.

Carrier Deals: Hey we’ll give you $1000 off the new phone if you trade that in right now.

Also me: I’ll take the Pro Max in White this year, thanks.
