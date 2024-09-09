iPhone 16 Pro Supports JPEG-XL Format

The iPhone 16 Pro models will support the JPEG-XL file format, according to code found in iOS 18. Compared to JPEG, JPEG-XL has improved compression for smaller file sizes.



Apple did not mention JPEG-XL support during today's event, but this feature was rumored ahead of the iPhone 16 launch. It appears that the Pro models will support capturing images in JPEG-XL.

Compared to the HEIC format that Apple introduced several years ago, JPEG-XL supports both lossy and lossless compression. HEIC is a lossy format, and while it retains better quality than JPG images, pros will likely prefer JPEG-XL for zero image degradation. HEIC has never gained wide support, which has hindered its usefulness.

HEIC will still be available alongside JPEG, JPEG-XL, and other formats.