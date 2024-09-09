Apple Announces iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple's "It's Glowtime" iPhone 16 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip.

16 pro
The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ has a 6.3-inch display, while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max features a 6.9-inch display – the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device. The titanium frame now features a new blasted finish and a refreshed selection of color options: a darker Black Titanium, brighter White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and a new Desert Titanium.

The new devices contain the A18 Pro chip with Apple Intelligence support. It is faster and more efficient than the A18 in the iPhone 16 and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus. The A18 Pro is made using 2nd-generation 3nm technology and offers a new 16-core Neural Engine with 17% more memory bandwidth. Apple Intelligence tasks run up to 15% faster than on the A17 Pro. A new, faster 6-core GPU runs up to 20% faster than A17 Pro. A new 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores is 15% faster and 20% more efficient than A17 Pro, with next-generation machine learning accelerators. It also supports faster USB-C speeds and two-times data processing for video encoding.

A new "Fusion" 48-megapixel camera and refreshed camera interface offer a 2nd-generation quad-pixel sensor, with 0 shutter lag for 48MP ProRAW and HEIF photos. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra wide camera for the first time, with a quad-pixel sensor with autofocus. The 5x tetraprism telephoto camera is also now present on the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌.

Photographic Styles have also been overhauled to adapt colors and shadows in real-time. Adjustments are applied to specific colors, not just adding one shade to a scene. There are new black-and-white options, a natural style, and more. Styles can be personalized by adjusting tone and color, and can be added after capture. Styles can be applied during live preview. Apple describes it as "like professional color grading in real time."

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ supports 4K120 capture, made possible by the faster sensor on the 48-megapixel Fusion camera. The camera app also has intelligent audio treatment to reduce wind noise.

The Camera Control is a dedicated, flush sapphire crystal button with haptic feedback dedicated to camera app functions. Clicking the Camera Control launches the camera app. Clicking again takes a picture, while clicking to hold records video. The Camera Control also offers touch gestures, allowing it to distinguish between a click and a lighter press. A light press reveals a new clean preview to help users focus on framing the shot, while a new overlay allows for quick access to camera functions like zoom and switching between lenses. Users can press lightly twice to see other controls and slide to the preferred one. Camera Control will be updated later this year to lock focus and exposure with a half-press.

The Camera Control also gains Visual Intelligence, a new Apple Intelligence feature exclusive to the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup. Visual Intelligence is invoked by the Camera Control, allowing users to point their ‌iPhone‌'s camera at something and pull up contextual details such as information about a restaurant, as well as take actions like filling out a calendar event.

Dulcimer Avatar
Dulcimer
9 minutes ago at 11:18 am
“ALL NEW DESIGN” ???
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CheffyDude Avatar
CheffyDude
10 minutes ago at 11:17 am
Wow. If it wasn't for Apple Intelligence, they could have skipped this one. What a bore fest.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Account25476 Avatar
Account25476
10 minutes ago at 11:17 am
”Build from the ground up for Apple intelligence.“
Has the same design of the last iPhones.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pinkkie Avatar
pinkkie
7 minutes ago at 11:19 am
today's presentation is unbelievably bland and boring, nothing really new despite the marketing babble
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fel10 Avatar
fel10
6 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Holy **** the whole event was a bore.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pixelspeeper Avatar
Pixelspeeper
9 minutes ago at 11:18 am

How much bigger is is the max screen compared to last year? They make is sound it’s massive
just a slight, we will not see huge difference
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
