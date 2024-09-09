Apple Announces Thinner Apple Watch Series 10 With Bigger Screen Than Ultra

Apple at its event today announced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a wide-angle OLED display that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra, with the company describing it as the "biggest display and thinnest design ever."



The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, which is nearly 10% thinner than Series 9, and it weighs 20% less than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Aluminum cases also weigh up to 10% less, while the Series 10 also comes in Grade 5 titanium, replacing stainless steel.

Apple says it's the fastest-charging Apple Watch ever, reaching an 80% charge in 30 minutes. The new Apple Watch Series 10 comes in Jet Black and Rose Gold, joining the existing Silver Aluminum color.

Apple says the latest Apple Watch model can play music and podcasts directly through the speaker for the first time. It features an integrated metal back that integrates the antenna into the housing.

Series 10 can also alert you to sleep apnea conditions, where breathing stops repeatedly during the night. The Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399 and will be available to purchase from Friday, September 20.