All iPhone 16 Models Equipped With 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence

Apple never publicly advertises the amount of RAM included in iPhones, but MacRumors has confirmed that all four iPhone 16 models are equipped with 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence. We uncovered this information in the latest version of Apple's developer tool Xcode 16, with assistance from @iSWUpdates.



This means that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have an additional 2GB of RAM compared to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have the same amount of RAM as the equivalent iPhone 15 Pro models.

New RAM amounts:

iPhone 16: 8GB

8GB iPhone 16 Plus: 8GB

8GB iPhone 16 Pro: 8GB

8GB iPhone 16 Pro Max: 8GB

Previous RAM amounts:

iPhone 15: 6GB

6GB iPhone 15 Plus: 6GB

6GB iPhone 15 Pro: 8GB

8GB iPhone 15 Pro Max: 8GB

The same Xcode files accurately revealed RAM amounts for the iPhone 15 models last year and in several previous iPhone generations.

All four iPhone 15 models will be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 13 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S. and nearly 60 other countries and regions. The devices are set to launch one week later, on Friday, September 20.