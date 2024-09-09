No Refresh for Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch SE as Apple Focuses on Series 10

by

Though pre-launch Apple Watch rumors suggested that Apple would update its entire Apple Watch lineup this year, Apple ended up focusing primarily on the Apple Watch Series 10. We didn't get a new Apple Watch SE or a new Apple Watch Ultra 3, with Apple only adding a new color option for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

apple watch series 10 gold
As late as last Friday, rumors pointed toward refreshes for the standard Apple Watch, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌, and the Apple Watch Ultra. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, for example, said in his Friday "Everything to Expect" article that all three models would get an update.

For the first time in two years, the company is preparing to update all of its Apple Watch models at once. There will be a new low-end Apple Watch SE, a mid-level Series 10 model and an Ultra 3.

Late last night, Gurman changed his prediction and said that Apple would not introduce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 model, and he suggested there could be a "delay" for a new ‌Apple Watch SE‌.

It's likely the addition of a new black color for the Ultra 2 was mistaken for an Ultra 3, as Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also flip flopped on the possibility of a new Ultra model earlier in the year.

Though the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ is Apple's most expensive Apple Watch, the ‌Apple Watch Series 10‌ now has a superior LTPO3 OLED display with wider-angle viewing and a faster S10 chip, plus it gained the previously Ultra exclusive temperature sensor, depth gauge, and Depth app. Apple also released a titanium version of the Series 10, using the material that once made the Apple Watch Ultra unique.

The new sleep apnea detection health feature is not a Series 10 exclusive, and it will be available on the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ and the Apple Watch Series 9, with Apple also bringing the new Tides app to the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌. The changes mean the Ultra 2 and Series 10 are much closer in terms of feature set, though there are still some areas where the Ultra has an edge, such as diving and battery life. The Ultra 2 still has twice the battery life of the Series 10.

With the new Apple Watch Ultra color, it's likely we're not going to see a new version of the device until September 2025. As for the ‌Apple Watch SE‌, it's possible Apple could release that earlier, timing it with the iPhone SE 4 launch instead of waiting until September of next year to debut it.

Apple discontinued the Series 9 when it introduced the Series 10, so the Apple Watch lineup now includes the Series 10, the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌, and the ‌Apple Watch SE‌.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra 2
Tag: September 2024 Apple Event
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy), Apple Watch SE (Don't Buy), Apple Watch Ultra (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

Glowtime Live Coverage Article 1

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and New AirPods!

Monday September 9, 2024 9:21 am PDT by
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 16 lineup and some updated Apple Watch and AirPods models unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog...
Read Full Article1871 comments
16 pro

Apple Announces iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with Larger Displays, New Camera Control, and More

Monday September 9, 2024 11:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display—the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device. The...
Read Full Article336 comments
sonny iphone 16 pro colors

New iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed Ahead of Apple Event

Friday September 6, 2024 5:01 am PDT by
Apple is "shaking up its color palette" for its iPhone 16 lineup this year, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Early iPhone 16 Pro dummy models via Sonny Dickson According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models will come in a Gold Titanium to replace Blue Titanium, while the Black, White, and Natural Titanium options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro will remain...
Read Full Article122 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

How Much Will the iPhone 16 Cost?

Friday September 6, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 20 and will compete in a quickly evolving smartphone market, and with some notable upgrades rumored, the new models could see price changes compared to previous years. Successive iPhone models always come with new features and hardware upgrades, but Apple typically does not increase the retail prices as a result....
Read Full Article92 comments
AirPods Max New Colors 2024

Apple Updates AirPods Max With USB-C Port and New Colors

Monday September 9, 2024 10:36 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the AirPods Max are being updated with a USB-C charging port and new color options, including Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight. In addition, Apple said the AirPods Max are gaining support for Personalized Spatial Audio with the upcoming iOS 18 software update. The updated AirPods Max will be available to pre-order for $549 starting today, and the...
Read Full Article142 comments
sequoia

macOS Sequoia Release Likely to Be the Earliest in Years

Sunday September 8, 2024 2:14 am PDT by
macOS Sequoia will be one of the earliest new macOS launches in over a decade, likely releasing within as little as just a week. Internal Apple documentation obtained by MacRumors suggests that macOS 15.0 Sequoia will be officially released to the public by mid-September. The release dates of major macOS updates in recent years are listed below: OS X 10.9 (Mavericks) – October 22,...
Read Full Article75 comments
Screenshot 2024 09 09 at 6

Apple Announces Thinner Apple Watch Series 10 With Bigger Screen Than Ultra

Monday September 9, 2024 10:11 am PDT by
Apple at its event today announced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a wide-angle OLED display that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra, with the company describing it as the "biggest display and thinnest design ever." The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, which is nearly 10% thinner than Series 9, and it weighs 20% less than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Aluminum cases also weigh up to 10%...
Read Full Article251 comments

Top Rated Comments

Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
10 minutes ago at 05:21 pm

I was excited to see an Apple Watch SE 3 with plastic body.
Maybe we’ll get it with the iPhone SE in early 2025?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
7 minutes ago at 05:23 pm
There's really no reason for the Ultra and Series update cycles to be coupled. They address different market segments. I'm sure next year's Ultra 3 will be a banger.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments