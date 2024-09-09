iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Pre-Orders Start Friday, September 13

Apple plans to begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max on Friday, September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A launch is set to follow on Friday, September 20.



Pricing on the ‌iPhone 16‌ starts at $799, while the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus starts at $899. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ starts at $999, and the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max starts at $1,199. These are all the same prices as the iPhone 15 lineup.

The ‌iPhone 16‌ models have a dual-lens camera, A18 chip, Action Button, and Camera Control button, while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models have the same Camera Control button along with a triple-lens camera that has an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, and a new A18 Pro chip. The Pro models are also equipped with larger 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays.

While Apple won't begin accepting pre-orders for new iPhone models until Friday, the new Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 models can be pre-ordered starting today.