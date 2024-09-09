All iPhone 16 Models Support Wi-Fi 7

The iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max include support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard, according to the technical specifications for the devices.



Wi-Fi 7 was a rumored feature, but the pre-launch rumors that we heard had suggested that the new standard would be limited to the Pro models. That's not the case, with all four iPhones supporting the 802.11be Wi-Fi 7 standard with 2x2 MIMO.

With Wi-Fi 7, the new iPhones can send and receive data over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously for faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 offers peak theoretical download speeds of more than 40Gb/s, 4x more than the prior Wi-Fi 6E standard.

‌iPhone 16‌ users should see improved latency and better performance in dense environments with the Wi-Fi 7 standard.

The new ‌iPhone 16‌ models will be available for pre-order this Friday, and are set to launch on September 20.