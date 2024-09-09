Apple Today Announced These Four New Features Are Coming to Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

While the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are models from last year, Apple today announced that it plans to bring several new features to these two devices specifically via a software update.



Apple has not confirmed when exactly these features will roll out to last year's devices, but they are likely to arrive with watchOS 11 or a subsequent update.



Sleep Apnea Notifications

Just like the Apple Watch Series 10, the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ will be able to detect signs of sleep apnea. While currently pending FDA clearance, this feature is expected to roll out later in September. The sleep apnea notification feature uses the watch's accelerometer to track breathing disturbances during sleep, offering insights that could indicate moderate to severe sleep apnea. The feature is aimed at adults 18 and older who have not been diagnosed with sleep apnea. Once available, users will receive notifications if potential signs are detected, along with health information and a PDF report for discussion with a healthcare provider.



Action Button Improvements

Apple is also enhancing the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌'s Action Button. Users will be able to assign a variety of new actions, including switching between workout types during multisport activities, starting a stopwatch, using the Flashlight, or invoking Voice Memos or Shazam with a single press. Apple today added that users will be able to press and hold the Action Button to switch between these actions, making it easier to adapt the button's functionality on the fly.



Tides App

An all-new Tides app designed for the Apple Watch Series 10 also comes to the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌. It provides seven-day rolling forecasts for coastal conditions around the world. Users will have access to high and low tides, tide height and direction, and even sunrise and sunset times—all plotted against a timeline for easy reference. The information is useful for anyone planning activities like surfing, kayaking, or sailing, ensuring they can stay safe and aware of changing ocean conditions. The app also includes complications that can be displayed on the watch face, providing real-time tide updates for users' favorite surf spots or the closest beach.



Audio Playback Through Built-in Speakers

Like the Apple Watch Series 10, the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ will be able to play audio through the watch's built-in speakers. Previously, these speakers were mainly used for notification sounds and phone calls, but users will soon be able to listen to audio from apps like Apple Music and Apple Podcasts out loud without the need for a Bluetooth accessory.