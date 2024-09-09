First iPhone 16 Carrier Deals Include iPhone 16/16 Pro For Free, $1,000 Off iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple today announced the latest lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Pre-orders for these devices begin September 13, and if you plan on ordering from a cellular carrier in the United States, there will be plenty of options for discounts from the major carriers.



AT&T is offering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in, and the iPhone 16 Plus for up to $830 off with eligible trade-in. Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available at up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in.

If you plan on signing up for AT&T Fiber you'll also be eligible to get the iPhone 16 Pro Max at no extra cost. AT&T will also have the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 available for order this Friday, but the carrier hasn't detailed any offers on those devices yet.

T-Mobile's offers are nearly identical to AT&T. You can get the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost when you trade in an old device and purchase the new device on an eligible unlimited plan. Otherwise, you can get the iPhone 16 Plus for up to 830 off and the iPhone 16 Pro Max for up to $1,000 off, both with eligible trade-in on unlimited plans.

Additionally, customers can get $200 back for every new line added to a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan (up to four times). Families can also get four iPhone 16 models at no cost and four new voice lines for $25/line when trading in four eligible devices.

For Apple Watches at T-Mobile, if you buy any new Apple Watch device, you can get $300 off a second model when adding a new watch line to your plan.