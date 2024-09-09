First iPhone 16 Carrier Deals Include iPhone 16/16 Pro For Free, $1,000 Off iPhone 16 Pro Max

by

Apple today announced the latest lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Pre-orders for these devices begin September 13, and if you plan on ordering from a cellular carrier in the United States, there will be plenty of options for discounts from the major carriers.

iphone 16 pro pro max
AT&T is offering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in, and the iPhone 16 Plus for up to $830 off with eligible trade-in. Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available at up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in.

If you plan on signing up for AT&T Fiber you'll also be eligible to get the iPhone 16 Pro Max at no extra cost. AT&T will also have the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 available for order this Friday, but the carrier hasn't detailed any offers on those devices yet.

T-Mobile's offers are nearly identical to AT&T. You can get the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost when you trade in an old device and purchase the new device on an eligible unlimited plan. Otherwise, you can get the iPhone 16 Plus for up to 830 off and the iPhone 16 Pro Max for up to $1,000 off, both with eligible trade-in on unlimited plans.

Additionally, customers can get $200 back for every new line added to a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan (up to four times). Families can also get four iPhone 16 models at no cost and four new voice lines for $25/line when trading in four eligible devices.

For Apple Watches at T-Mobile, if you buy any new Apple Watch device, you can get $300 off a second model when adding a new watch line to your plan.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

thogin Avatar
thogin
34 minutes ago at 03:26 pm
"eligible unlimited plan".. I wish MacRumors was more specific about this. My fear is T-Mobile will "upgrade" me to one of those Go5G plans that costs more than my current Magenta plan, and over a 24-mo period, the "free" iPhone Pro won't be so free.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thogin Avatar
thogin
18 minutes ago at 03:43 pm

I simply don't see how the 16PM is any real great upgrade over my 14PM. The phones are just not advancing the way they were, despite the marketing efforts and "increased performance gains". And I used to upgrade every year or every other for quite a while.
The two reasons to upgrade from 14 Pro to 16 Pro are: 1) you're really into photography and want that (admittedly cool) Capture button, and 2) AI FOMO. :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechieTaco Avatar
TechieTaco
32 minutes ago at 03:29 pm
I've been on the phone with T-Mobile all day trying to find the best solution for yearly upgrades. Finally spoke with someone at Apple and they explained the iPhone Upgrade Program through Apple directly- SO much easier! Now I'll be eligible for an upgrade every year, directly through Apple, and my carrier is nothing but a network. The way it should be!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eoren1 Avatar
eoren1
28 minutes ago at 03:32 pm
I'm not seeing iPhone 16 nor any details on the T mobile website.
Currently an ATT customer but have been playing with T mobiles Network Pass and it has beaten ATT everywhere so ready to switch. The 5G Plus option is likely cheaper than ATT but haven't gotten far enough to see the final amount due.
Also, I'm torn on whether to turn in our four iPhone 13 Pros for the base 16s or go for the likely 'free' 16 Pros...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M5RahuL Avatar
M5RahuL
25 minutes ago at 03:35 pm

"eligible unlimited plan".. I wish MacRumors was more specific about this. My fear is T-Mobile will "upgrade" me to one of those Go5G plans that costs more than my current Magenta plan, and over a 24-mo period, the "free" iPhone Pro won't be so free.
Yup, no way am I giving up my Simple Choice Unlimited ( truly unlimited voice/data ) for these new ' unlimited ' plans!! I'll gladly continue buying outright ( and trading, if I want to ) directly from Apple!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
