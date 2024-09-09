Apple Updates AirPods Max With USB-C Port and New Colors

Apple today announced that the AirPods Max are being updated with a USB-C charging port and new color options, including Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange and Starlight.



In addition, Apple said the AirPods Max are gaining support for Personalized Spatial Audio with the upcoming iOS 18 software update.

The updated AirPods Max will be available to pre-order for $549 starting today, and the headphones launch on Friday, September 20.

Apple did not announce any other changes for the AirPods Max during its event.