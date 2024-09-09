AirPods Pro 2 to Gain Hearing Protection, Testing, and Aid Features

Apple today unveiled a hearing health experience for the AirPods Pro 2, combining hearing protection, testing, and aid in a single device.



A new active Hearing Protection feature is designed to minimize users' exposure to loud environmental noises. Leveraging the H2 chip, this capability will actively reduce louder, more disruptive sounds at a rate of 48,000 times per second. This is a notable enhancement from current AirPods functionality, which already incorporates noise-canceling technology but does not address real-time environmental noise reduction to the same extent. This protection is designed to work across all listening modes, ensuring that users are safeguarded in settings such as concerts or sporting events while maintaining the integrity of the audio they are listening to. The ‌AirPods Pro‌'s silicone ear tips also contribute to passive noise reduction.

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 will also gain a scientifically validated Hearing Test feature. According to Apple, this test uses pure-tone audiometry, a standard clinical approach, to evaluate hearing ability. Users will be able to complete this test in just minutes using their ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 with an iPhone or iPad. The results of the test are stored in the Health app, enabling users to share their hearing profiles with healthcare providers if needed. Apple says this is the first time a major consumer technology company has provided such an accessible hearing test feature directly within a widely used personal device.

In addition to testing, ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 will incorporate an over-the-counter Hearing Aid feature, designed to assist those with mild to moderate hearing loss. The device will use the personalized hearing profile generated by the Hearing Test to make real-time adjustments to amplify sounds around the user, ensuring they remain connected to their environment. Apple notes that this feature will not only be useful in conversations but will also automatically enhance the listening experience for media content, including music, movies, and phone calls. Users can fine-tune their settings to match their specific hearing needs.

The new features for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 will be available this fall in over 100 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. Users will be able to use the Hearing Aid function either through their personalized hearing profile or by uploading an audiogram created by a healthcare professional. Both the Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are expected to receive marketing authorization from global health authorities soon, ensuring they meet the necessary regulatory required for medical-grade functionalities.