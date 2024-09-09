iPhone 16 Pro Still Starts at 128GB Storage, Maxes Out at 1TB

Despite rumors that we would see storage upgrades for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, the new models continue to have the same starting and maximum storage as the prior-generation iPhone 15 Pro models.



The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ starts at 128GB of storage for the $999 model, while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max starts at 256GB of storage for the $1,199 model.

Both the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max can be upgraded with a maximum of 1TB of storage, with Apple not offering a 2TB storage option.

There was speculation that Apple would adopt Quad-Level Cell QLC NAND flash memory that would allow Apple to add more storage in a smaller space at a lower cost, hence the support for 2TB. That didn't happen.

It is worth noting that we have seen 2TB storage rumors for the iPhone 14 Pro, ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, and now, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, without Apple upgrading the storage space.

The standard iPhone 16 models have 128GB of storage for the entry-level models, with a maximum of 512GB, similar to the iPhone 15 lineup.