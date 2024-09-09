iPhone 16 Models Can Charge at Up to 25W Using MagSafe

The new iPhone 16 models that Apple introduced today support upgraded MagSafe charging. With a 30W charger, the iPhones can charge at up to 25W, an improvement over the prior 15W limit.



For the first time, the ‌iPhone 16‌ models support fast charging over ‌MagSafe‌. Users can expect up to a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes when using a 30W or higher adapter paired with one of the new MagSafe Chargers. Fast charging is also available with a 20W or higher adapter paired with a standard USB-C cable.

Qi2 wireless charging is supported as well, but that is limited to 15W charging, so ‌iPhone 16‌ users will get faster charging speeds with official ‌MagSafe‌ chargers.

A 30W power adapter will need to be purchased separately, as Apple does not include power adapters with the purchase of an iPhone anymore. Apple does, however, include a USB-C cable.

The new ‌iPhone 16‌ models will be available for pre-order starting on Friday, September 13, with a launch to follow on Friday, September 20. There are two new ‌MagSafe‌ chargers in 1-meter and 2-meter sizes.