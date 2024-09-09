iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Have Same Feature Set Aside From Display Size and Battery
There are no major differentiating features between the two Pro iPhone models this year, with Apple aiming for feature parity between the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was updated with a 5x Telephoto lens that used Tetraprism technology, but the iPhone 15 Pro was limited to 3x zoom. This year, Apple has made improvements that allow both models to offer the 5x Telephoto lens.
Some pre-launch iPhone 16 Pro rumors suggested that Apple might introduce a new camera sensor that was exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, or a new super zoom feature, but that did not happen. Both models have the same 48-megapixel "Fusion" camera with f/1.78 aperture, as well as the same 12-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.8 aperture. Both models were also upgraded with a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera that lets in more light and supports better quality macro photos.
With the same camera technology included in both iPhone 16 Pro models, the only difference comes down to display size, starting storage capacity, and battery life. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at 256GB of storage with no 128GB option available. Both can be upgraded to 1TB of total storage.
The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display. As for battery life, the iPhone 16 Pro lasts for up to 27 hours when playing video, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max lasts for up to 33 hours.
Both of the iPhone 16 Pro models will be available for pre-order this Friday.
