Apple Discontinues FineWoven Cases, Offers Silicone and Plastic for iPhone 16 Models

Apple today discontinued its ill-received FineWoven material, introducing no new cases that use the leather replacement. The company has also removed existing FineWoven iPhone cases for older devices from its website, though FineWoven versions of the MagSafe Wallet and AirTag Key Ring continue to be available.



FineWoven has been heavily criticized for its poor performance in comparison to the former leather cases that Apple used to offer. Apple replaced leather last year in order to be more environmentally friendly, but people quickly found that the FineWoven cases are quick to get dirty and begin to fray.

There is no replacement for the FineWoven material, and Apple does not have leather cases or any kind of equivalent for purchase. For the iPhone 16 lineup, customers can choose a Silicone Case or a Clear Case.

Silicone Cases are available in several new colors like fuchsia, ultramarine, star fruit, and lake green, in sizes that fit each of the new ‌iPhone‌ models.

Apple's Beats brand has also introduced a series of new cases for the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup, marking the first time that we've seen ‌iPhone‌ accessories from Beats in some time.