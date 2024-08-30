The MacRumors Show: 'Glowtime' Event Invites and M4 Macs

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's recently announced "It's Glowtime" event for September 9 and what we're expecting from this year's M4 Mac models.

Apple this week sent out invitations for the "It's Glowtime" event that it is set to host on Monday, September 9. It is highly likely to unveil the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods 4. We take a look at the event invite that clearly hints at Apple Intelligence's prominent presence at the event and weigh up what sort of role it could play in each of the devices that are set to be revealed.

We also look at the upcoming M4 Mac models expected to launch this year: an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, a new iMac with the M4 chip, and a completely redesigned Mac mini with the M4 and M4 Pro chips. With the exception of the new Mac mini, these devices are expected to be minor refreshes that focus on chip upgrades, but they could come with 16GB of memory as standard across the board for the first time. Some of these machines are now believed to be in mass production, so while they probably won't be announced at Apple's "Glowtime" event, launch is likely to take place soon.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about all of the latest Apple rumors for the remainder of 2024, including the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌'s rumored "Desert Titanium" color option that's expected to replace Blue Titanium, the two fourth-generation AirPods variants coming later this year both with and without active noise cancellation, the Mac mini complete redesign with the M4 and M4 Pro chips, and M4 MacBook Pro refresh. We also took a look at rumors surrounding the third-generation AirPods Pro, the fourth-generation iPhone SE, and the likelihood of Apple Intelligence moving to a subscription model to boost Apple's services revenue.

