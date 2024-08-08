Would You Subscribe to Apple Intelligence? Analysts Say Some Features Could Cost Up to $20 Per Month

by

Apple reportedly plans to turn some Apple Intelligence features into paid subscription services, and some analysts believe the company could charge users up to $20 per month for the privilege.

apple intelligence
Last month, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said that while Apple Intelligence will be free to start, Apple's long-term plan is to launch something like "Apple Intelligence+," with extra features that users pay monthly fees to access, similar to iCloud+.

Speaking to CNBC, Counterpoint Research's Neil Shah said Apple could offer the features as part of a modified Apple One subscription, and he believes an additional figure of between $10 and $20 is a realistic possibility.

"Software and services makes it more lucrative for Apple to pass it on with the Apple One subscription model," Shah told CNBC in an interview last week.

Apple One costs $19.95 a month and gives users access to various Apple services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, additional cloud storage, and more.

"Apple is one of the few connected devices companies that has successfully monetized the value-added services it offers," Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC.

"As a result, it has set a precedent with its users that they have to pay for more premium services. On this basis, it can't be ruled out that Apple may choose to charge for more advanced features within its Apple Intelligence offering."

Wood added that Apple Intelligence could give the company an option to launched a bundled subscription service with various services under a single price, akin to a new Apple One tier.

Apple in the June quarter saw a steep increase in services revenue at $24.2 billion, up from $21.2 billion a year ago and a new all-time revenue record. Analysts believe that making its own AI features another services revenue stream could allow Apple to compensate for the slower pace of hardware upgrades and also enable the company to pass the high cost of its investment in AI onto customers.

Apple has reportedly started building its own AI servers that use the M2 Ultra chip, and it is said to be developing its own AI server processor using TSMC's 3nm process for use as soon as 2025, which could enhance the performance of its data centers and future AI tools that rely on the cloud.

Apple is expected to spend several billion on hardware to support its artificial intelligence development in 2024, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo said he expects Apple to spend "at least" $620 million on servers in 2023 and $4.75 billion on servers in 2024.

Tags: CNBC, Apple Intelligence

Popular Stories

iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 5

Monday August 5, 2024 2:18 pm PDT by
With the fifth beta of iOS 18 that came out today, Apple added some notable new features, even though it's getting later in the beta testing process. There are design updates to the Photos app and a whole new Safari option, along with several smaller changes. Photos App Changes Apple responded to tester feedback about the Photos app, and there have been some changes to streamline the...
Read Full Article38 comments
maxresdefault

Gurman: M4 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac Coming This Year

Monday August 5, 2024 2:29 am PDT by
Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, ...
Read Full Article226 comments
california drivers license

iPhone Driver's License Support Coming Soon to California

Monday August 5, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
iPhone and Apple Watch users in California will soon be able to add their digital ID and driver's license to the Wallet app, based on the discovery of landing pages on the state government DMV website explaining the feature to consumers. "Now you can add your California driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch so you can present it easily and securely in person...
Read Full Article72 comments
icloud photos

Apple Tweaks iOS 18 Photos App in Fifth Beta

Monday August 5, 2024 10:20 am PDT by
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new design for the Photos app, which is designed to better surface high-quality images so that users are able to better relive their memories when browsing through the app. The Photos app changes have been in testing in the developer and public betas, and based on user feedback, Apple has decided to make some design updates....
Read Full Article62 comments
Generic iOS 18 Public Beta Feature Real Mock

Apple Releases Third iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 Public Betas

Tuesday August 6, 2024 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today provided the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to public beta testers, bringing the new software to the general public. The third public beta comes a week after Apple released the second public beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates by opening up the Settings app, going to General, tapping into ...
Read Full Article32 comments

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
6 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Only if Apple Intelligence will sync iCloud Mail notification badges between iOS and macOS.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dustin_ Avatar
dustin_
4 minutes ago at 05:41 am
no chance in hell
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gphome Avatar
gphome
3 minutes ago at 05:43 am
Why would you pay for something that Google and Samsung will offer for free? And Google's AI features are likely to perform better
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
1 minute ago at 05:44 am
Nope. I'm tapped out on subscriptions and I only have two. I dont have the income to support any more.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments