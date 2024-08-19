Bronze-Like iPhone 16 Pro Color Could Be Called 'Desert Titanium'

The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called "Desert Titanium," according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu."

Concept render of new iPhone 16 Pro color.

Bu referenced the name on Sunday in a post on X (Twitter) in which they shared an image of camera lens rings purportedly destined for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

"The desert titanium color is kind of dark gold, similar to the old purple color, relatively discreet and deep," said Bu. This isn't the first time the leaker has used the name "Desert Titanium" in reference to the new color, which has variously been described as rose or rose-gold, and bronze-like. Back in February, Bu said that the "Desert Titanium" will be similar to the Gold color option offered on the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, but "deeper and heavier."

Alleged camera lens rings for iPhone 16 Pro models

The iPhone 16 Pro will introduce "Desert Titanium" as a new color option, replacing the iPhone 15 Pro's "Blue Titanium". It will be available alongside White, Black, and Natural Titanium . This year's Black Titanium is expected to be darker , while Natural Titanium will have a more pronounced gray finish.

One rumor suggests that Apple is using an improved process for finishing and coloring titanium, which will result in a glossier look than the brushed aluminum finish of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models. The glossy finish could look much more like the stainless steel that Apple used in prior years, but it will be more resistant to scratches.

The iPhone 16 series launch is less than a month away, with Apple's release schedule for its latest lineup typically occuring around mid-September