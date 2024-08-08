M4 Mac Mini to Become Apple's Smallest Ever Computer With Complete Redesign

Apple is planning to debut completely redesigned Mac mini models with the M4 and M4 Pro chips later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.



The new ‌Mac mini‌ will be the first major design change to the machine since 2010, making it Apple's smallest ever desktop computer. The new ‌Mac mini‌ will apparently approach the size of an Apple TV, but it may be slightly taller than the current model, which is 1.4 inches high. It will continue to feature an aluminum shell. Individuals working on the new device apparently say that it is "essentially an iPad Pro in a small box."

Apple is said to have tested ‌Mac mini‌ models with at least three USB-C ports on the back, as well as an area for the power cable and an HDMI port. There will continue to be two versions of the ‌Mac mini‌: one with the standard M4 chip, similar to the ‌iPad Pro‌, and one with an M4 Pro chip. The base model is set to begin shipping from suppliers this month ahead of release later in the year, while the high-end model will not be ready until October.

The M4 generation of Apple silicon will purportedly be the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs, with refreshes to add the M4 chip to the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro planned to take place over the next year.