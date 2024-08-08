M4 Mac Mini to Become Apple's Smallest Ever Computer With Complete Redesign

by

Apple is planning to debut completely redesigned Mac mini models with the M4 and M4 Pro chips later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

M4 Mac Mini Feature
The new ‌Mac mini‌ will be the first major design change to the machine since 2010, making it Apple's smallest ever desktop computer. The new ‌Mac mini‌ will apparently approach the size of an Apple TV, but it may be slightly taller than the current model, which is 1.4 inches high. It will continue to feature an aluminum shell. Individuals working on the new device apparently say that it is "essentially an iPad Pro in a small box."

Apple is said to have tested ‌Mac mini‌ models with at least three USB-C ports on the back, as well as an area for the power cable and an HDMI port. There will continue to be two versions of the ‌Mac mini‌: one with the standard M4 chip, similar to the ‌iPad Pro‌, and one with an M4 Pro chip. The base model is set to begin shipping from suppliers this month ahead of release later in the year, while the high-end model will not be ready until October.

The M4 generation of Apple silicon will purportedly be the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs, with refreshes to add the M4 chip to the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro planned to take place over the next year.

Related Roundup: Mac mini
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, M4 Mac mini Guide
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Caution)
Related Forum: Mac mini

Popular Stories

iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 5

Monday August 5, 2024 2:18 pm PDT by
With the fifth beta of iOS 18 that came out today, Apple added some notable new features, even though it's getting later in the beta testing process. There are design updates to the Photos app and a whole new Safari option, along with several smaller changes. Photos App Changes Apple responded to tester feedback about the Photos app, and there have been some changes to streamline the...
Read Full Article38 comments
maxresdefault

Gurman: M4 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac Coming This Year

Monday August 5, 2024 2:29 am PDT by
Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, ...
Read Full Article226 comments
california drivers license

iPhone Driver's License Support Coming Soon to California

Monday August 5, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
iPhone and Apple Watch users in California will soon be able to add their digital ID and driver's license to the Wallet app, based on the discovery of landing pages on the state government DMV website explaining the feature to consumers. "Now you can add your California driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch so you can present it easily and securely in person...
Read Full Article72 comments
icloud photos

Apple Tweaks iOS 18 Photos App in Fifth Beta

Monday August 5, 2024 10:20 am PDT by
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new design for the Photos app, which is designed to better surface high-quality images so that users are able to better relive their memories when browsing through the app. The Photos app changes have been in testing in the developer and public betas, and based on user feedback, Apple has decided to make some design updates....
Read Full Article62 comments
Generic iOS 18 Public Beta Feature Real Mock

Apple Releases Third iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 Public Betas

Tuesday August 6, 2024 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today provided the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to public beta testers, bringing the new software to the general public. The third public beta comes a week after Apple released the second public beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates by opening up the Settings app, going to General, tapping into ...
Read Full Article32 comments

Top Rated Comments

TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
18 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Half the size - double the price!

We think you’re going to love it!
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
unobtainium Avatar
unobtainium
19 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Cool…just keep the price low.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AdamHarbour Avatar
AdamHarbour
17 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Just build it into a keyboard ! The new MacKey
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paul Shields Avatar
Paul Shields
17 minutes ago at 08:36 am
What real advantage is there to it being smaller? You still need monitor, keyboard etc.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lewchenko Avatar
lewchenko
16 minutes ago at 08:36 am
I’m sure that was the very top complaint about the Mac mini … its size. ?!?

Honestly couldn’t make it up.

I would have thought more people would care about a) ports & connectivity and b) timely updates to mini line , not stagnation like what seems to keep happening to both iMac and mini line.

But no … it’s to reduce its size.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
18 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Please don’t raise the price and this would be a day one purchase.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments