The MacRumors Show: The Latest Rumors for iPhone, Mac, and More in 2024

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we catch up on all of the latest Apple rumors for the remainder of 2024.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

We discuss the iPhone 16 Pro's rumored "Desert Titanium" color option that's expected to replace Blue Titanium, the two fourth-generation AirPods variants coming later this year both with and without active noise cancellation, the Mac mini complete redesign with the M4 and M4 Pro chips, and M4 MacBook Pro refresh. We also take a look at rumors surrounding the third-generation AirPods Pro, the fourth-generation iPhone SE, and the likelihood of Apple Intelligence moving to a subscription model to boost Apple's services revenue.

The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about Apple's unusual iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 betas that introduce Apple Intelligence for the first time.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

apple security banner

Major 'National Public Data' Leak Worse Than Expected With Passwords Stored in Plain Text

Tuesday August 20, 2024 2:42 pm PDT by
Earlier this month, data broker National Public Data (NPD) announced that there had been a major data breach that saw hackers obtain millions of names, email addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and mailing addresses stored in its database. NPD is a company that does employee background checks, aggregating public data from numerous sources and selling it. NPD's security was...
Read Full Article95 comments
Apple Event October 2023

Apple's September Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 16

Wednesday August 21, 2024 7:53 am PDT by
Apple will hold its annual iPhone event next month, with some signs pointing to September 10 as the date that the company will announce its new flagship iPhone 16 lineup. But it's worth noting that there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 16. Apple...
Read Full Article107 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Next Month – Here's Everything We Know

Monday August 19, 2024 5:30 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
Read Full Article261 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Translate

The iPhone 16 Is Getting an Action Button: Here's Everything It Will Do

Wednesday August 21, 2024 5:22 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are widely expected to inherit the Action button first seen on last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. The Action button replaces the traditional Ring/Silent switch – a staple of the iPhone since it launched in 2007. For users unfamiliar with the Action button, here's a rundown of its functions – including some new features that iOS 18 will bring ...
Read Full Article83 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

New iPhone 16 Thermal Design High on Buyers' Wishlist, Survey Suggests

Tuesday August 20, 2024 4:49 am PDT by
A recent survey conducted by SellCell suggests that a significant majority of iPhone users are planning to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 16 series, with many expressing a preference for a better thermal design to prevent overheating issues. The survey, which polled over 2,000 US-based iPhone owners (1,000 males and 1,000 females), found that 61.9% of respondents plan to purchase an iPhone...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Cameras

iPhone 16 Lineup to Introduce Wave of Camera Improvements

Thursday August 22, 2024 9:30 am PDT by
The iPhone 16 lineup will feature a significant number of new camera features and capabilities, AppleInsider reports. Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to step up the iPhone's photography and videography functions, including upgraded hardware such as 48-megapixel sensor on the Pro models' ultra wide camera and software such as macro photography for the standard models...
Read Full Article154 comments