The MacRumors Show: The Latest Rumors for iPhone, Mac, and More in 2024
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we catch up on all of the latest Apple rumors for the remainder of 2024.
We discuss the iPhone 16 Pro's rumored "Desert Titanium" color option that's expected to replace Blue Titanium, the two fourth-generation AirPods variants coming later this year both with and without active noise cancellation, the Mac mini complete redesign with the M4 and M4 Pro chips, and M4 MacBook Pro refresh. We also take a look at rumors surrounding the third-generation AirPods Pro, the fourth-generation iPhone SE, and the likelihood of Apple Intelligence moving to a subscription model to boost Apple's services revenue.
If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about Apple's unusual iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 betas that introduce Apple Intelligence for the first time.
