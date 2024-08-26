Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

by

Apple today announced plans to hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Monday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event is set to start at 10:00 a.m., and select members of the media have been invited to attend.

glowtime event
This year's event will see Apple unveil the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and the AirPods 4, plus we'll get official launch dates for iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and Apple's other software updates.

All four of the new iPhones are expected to have the customizable Action Button and a new Capture Button for taking photos that will have built-in gestures, such as a swipe for zooming in and out or a soft press for autofocus. The Capture Button will be on the right side of the devices below the power button.


Apple is also adding an A18 chip to all models, so the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup will be capable of supporting the Apple Intelligence features that are coming in ‌iOS 18‌. No other major new features are expected for the standard ‌iPhone 16‌ models, but the Pro lineup will get an increase in display size, going from 6.1 and 6.7 inches to 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively, for the Pro and Pro Max. Both models will also include the 5x Telephoto zoom option that was exclusive to the Pro Max last year.

For the Apple Watch, the standard Series 10 is expected to feature a thinner design with a larger display, but the change won't be radical. Apple also plans to refresh the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Ultra, and we could see new health features such as sleep apnea detection and blood pressure monitoring, but it is not yet entirely clear if Apple will have them ready in time for this year's launch.

There are two models of the ‌AirPods 4‌ coming, one that's a direct successor to the current AirPods 3 and one that's a step up with support for Active Noise Cancellation at a non-Pro price.

Apple plans to stream the fall event live on its website, on YouTube, and through the Apple TV app. For those unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage on MacRumors.com and the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

Top Rated Comments

dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
16 minutes ago at 09:05 am
iPhone glowing Apple logo?!?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lexlevi Avatar
lexlevi
8 minutes ago at 09:13 am
My guess is it’s on the 9th because the ABC Presidential Debate is on the 10th. Don’t want to compete with that news cycle.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
16 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Cue the speculation about the glowing Apple logo making a comeback in laptops.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
unQuestionable Avatar
unQuestionable
13 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Wait, why is the location in a different size font? This is weird.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
17 minutes ago at 09:04 am
It's go time!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nat1nat1 Avatar
nat1nat1
15 minutes ago at 09:06 am
"The Capture Button will be on the right side of the devices below the volume buttons." volume buttons are on the left, non?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments