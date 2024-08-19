Gurman: AirPods 4 Still Launching This Year in Two Variants

Apple still plans to refresh its entry-level and mid-tier AirPods later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reiterated his previous reporting by saying that Apple intends to release two versions at different price points, replacing the current second-generation and third-generation models.

Both models will feature a redesigned look, including a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, shorter stems similar to the AirPods Pro, along with an updated fit and enhanced audio quality.

The higher-end version is expected to include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), making ANC available at a lower price point for the first time and no longer exclusive to ‌AirPods Pro‌.

Gurman said Apple intends to launch a third-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ "later," by which he likely means next year, based on previous reporting.

What Gurman did not mention in his latest update is the status of new AirPods Max. It's been almost four years since Apple introduced its premium over-ear headphones. You can learn more about everything we know about the second-generation model we're expecting – and when – in our recent AirPods rumor roundup.