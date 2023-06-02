The MacRumors Show: WWDC 2023 Final Expectations
Amid rumors that this year's WWDC keynote could be one of the longest ever Apple events to introduce a series of new hardware products and major software updates, on the this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss everything we're expecting to see.
During its WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple is likely to preview a series of major updates for its operating systems, including watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14. The company is also expected to unveil an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air and refreshed Mac Studio models. Most importantly, Apple's first mixed-reality headset is expected to make its long-awaited debut at the event, alongside its operating system: "xrOS." To learn more about exactly what Apple is expected to announce based on rumors, see our detailed guide:
