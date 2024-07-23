Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 4

Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 18 today, introducing small changes to a number of features throughout the operating system. There are no big additions in this beta, but Apple is continuing to refine existing settings and design choices.



Apple plans to continue updating ‌iOS 18‌ over the next few months, with the update set to be released this fall. We've rounded up all of the changes that we've found in ‌iOS 18‌ beta 4 so far.



CarPlay Wallpapers

Apple added new Light Mode and Dark Mode wallpaper options for CarPlay, and the new wallpaper mirrors the wallpapers that have been added on the iPhone.

Here are all 8 new CarPlay wallpapers in iOS 18 beta 4 Lightmode (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KQGvubg9ym — Aaron (@aaronp613) July 23, 2024

Settings

Apple has added a new way to access iCloud settings in the Settings app. There's now an ‌iCloud‌ option paired with App Store, Game Center, and Wallet. ‌iCloud‌ settings can still be accessed by tapping on your Apple Account and choosing ‌iCloud‌ from that interface.

Camera Controls

In the Camera section of the Settings app, there is a new "Controls Menu" option under Preserve Settings. The Controls Menu preserves the previously used camera tool when expanding the controls menu rather than showing the full list of camera control options when using the Camera app.

Hidden Folder

Apple has changed the design of the Hidden folder in the App Library. Rather than showing an icon of an eye with a line through it, it is now blanked out app squares, which makes it stand out less.

Dark Mode/Light Mode Icons

The ‌Dark Mode‌ and Light Mode icons are now appropriately synced to the Light and ‌Dark Mode‌ settings on the ‌iPhone‌ when you use the "Automatic" setting under Customize.



With Automatic turned on, the icons now turn dark when ‌Dark Mode‌ is activated and light when ‌Dark Mode‌ is off. This wasn't working in prior betas.



Stocks Icon

Apple tweaked the design of the Stocks app icon. The lines are subtler, and there is no longer a white haze over the bottom part of the icon.

iPhone Mirroring

This is a macOS Sequoia feature more than an ‌iOS 18‌ feature, but when using ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring with ‌macOS Sequoia‌ beta 4, you can change the size of the ‌iPhone‌ window on your Mac's display.

Control Center

There's a new Control Center toggle for Bluetooth, but it is not yet working. Apple also added a Silent Mode/Mute toggle and an Accessibility Eye Mirroring option.



The Open Music Control Center option has been removed.

These changes are also applicable to the Lock Screen Controls.



AssistiveTouch

There are new Type to Siri and Apple Watch Mirroring options available for AssistiveTouch.

Apple Intelligence

There are additional references to Apple Intelligence features, which suggests Apple is continuing to prepare to implement Apple Intelligence in the beta in the not too distant future.



More New Changes

Know of a new feature in ‌iOS 18‌ beta 4 that we left out? Let us know in the comments below.