Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 4

by

Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 18 today, introducing small changes to a number of features throughout the operating system. There are no big additions in this beta, but Apple is continuing to refine existing settings and design choices.

iOS 18 on iPhone Feature
Apple plans to continue updating ‌iOS 18‌ over the next few months, with the update set to be released this fall. We've rounded up all of the changes that we've found in ‌iOS 18‌ beta 4 so far.

CarPlay Wallpapers

Apple added new Light Mode and Dark Mode wallpaper options for CarPlay, and the new wallpaper mirrors the wallpapers that have been added on the iPhone.

Settings

Apple has added a new way to access iCloud settings in the Settings app. There's now an ‌iCloud‌ option paired with App Store, Game Center, and Wallet. ‌iCloud‌ settings can still be accessed by tapping on your Apple Account and choosing ‌iCloud‌ from that interface.

ios 18 beta 4 icloud setting

Camera Controls

In the Camera section of the Settings app, there is a new "Controls Menu" option under Preserve Settings. The Controls Menu preserves the previously used camera tool when expanding the controls menu rather than showing the full list of camera control options when using the Camera app.

ios 18 controls menu

Hidden Folder

Apple has changed the design of the Hidden folder in the App Library. Rather than showing an icon of an eye with a line through it, it is now blanked out app squares, which makes it stand out less.

ios 18 hidden folder change

Dark Mode/Light Mode Icons

The ‌Dark Mode‌ and Light Mode icons are now appropriately synced to the Light and ‌Dark Mode‌ settings on the ‌iPhone‌ when you use the "Automatic" setting under Customize.

ios 18 light mode dark mode
With Automatic turned on, the icons now turn dark when ‌Dark Mode‌ is activated and light when ‌Dark Mode‌ is off. This wasn't working in prior betas.

Stocks Icon

Apple tweaked the design of the Stocks app icon. The lines are subtler, and there is no longer a white haze over the bottom part of the icon.

apple stocks app

iPhone Mirroring

This is a macOS Sequoia feature more than an ‌iOS 18‌ feature, but when using ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring with ‌macOS Sequoia‌ beta 4, you can change the size of the ‌iPhone‌ window on your Mac's display.

iphone mirroring larger smaller

Control Center

There's a new Control Center toggle for Bluetooth, but it is not yet working. Apple also added a Silent Mode/Mute toggle and an Accessibility Eye Mirroring option.

ios 18 control center bluetooth toggle
The Open Music Control Center option has been removed.

These changes are also applicable to the Lock Screen Controls.

AssistiveTouch

There are new Type to Siri and Apple Watch Mirroring options available for AssistiveTouch.

type to siri accessibility ios 18

Apple Intelligence

There are additional references to Apple Intelligence features, which suggests Apple is continuing to prepare to implement Apple Intelligence in the beta in the not too distant future.

More New Changes

Know of a new feature in ‌iOS 18‌ beta 4 that we left out? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Vertical Camera Feature

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Use Same Rear Chassis as iPhone 16

Friday July 19, 2024 7:16 am PDT by
Apple will adopt the same rear chassis manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 that it is using for the upcoming standard iPhone 16, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to the Weibo-based leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," the backplate manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 is "exactly the same" as the standard model in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, which is expected to...
Read Full Article139 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 Lineup Specs Detail Display Upgrade and New High-End Model

Monday July 22, 2024 4:33 am PDT by
Key details about the overall specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup have been shared by the leaker known as "Ice Universe," clarifying several important aspects of next year's devices. Reports in recent months have converged in agreement that Apple will discontinue the "Plus" iPhone model in 2025 while introducing an all-new iPhone 17 "Slim" model as an even more high-end option sitting...
Read Full Article147 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Just Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Monday July 15, 2024 4:44 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article129 comments
Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Magenta and Blue

Apple TV+ Curbs Costs After Expensive Projects Fail to Capture Viewers

Monday July 22, 2024 5:11 am PDT by
Apple is scaling back its Hollywood spending after investing over $20 billion in original programming with limited success, Bloomberg reports. This shift comes after the streaming service, which launched in 2019, struggled to capture a significant share of the market, accounting for only 0.2% of TV viewership in the U.S., compared to Netflix's 8%. Despite heavy investment, critical acclaim,...
Read Full Article322 comments
bsod

Microsoft Blames European Commission for Major Worldwide Outage

Monday July 22, 2024 11:55 am PDT by
Last Friday, a major CrowdStrike outage impacted PCs running Microsoft Windows, causing worldwide issues affecting airlines, retailers, banks, hospitals, rail networks, and more. Computers were stuck in continuous recovery loops, rendering them unusable. The failure was caused by an update to the CrowdStrike Falcon antivirus software that auto-installed on Windows 10 PCs, but Mac and Linux...
Read Full Article367 comments