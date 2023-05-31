Gurman: 'Several New Macs' to Be Announced in 'One of Apple's Longest Ever' WWDC Keynotes Next Week

Apple will focus on three main topics during its WWDC keynote next week, including "several new Macs," composing one of the company's longest-ever events, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said.



In a tweet shared earlier today, Gurman said that this year's WWDC keynote will focus on the announcement of "several" new Mac models, Apple's mixed-reality headset, and a range of significant OS updates. An all-new 15-inch MacBook Air model is the only Mac firmly pinned down by rumors for announcement at the event, so it is unclear what other Mac models could be on the table.

Last week, Gurman reported that the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 ‌MacBook Air‌, and 13-inch ‌‌M2‌‌ MacBook Pro, will become eligible for trade-in on the day of the event, potentially hinting that a refresh for at least one of those machines could be on the way. 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ and MacBook Pro models with the M3 chip are rumored to be in development, but the first ‌M3‌ Macs are not expected to launch until toward the end of the year.

I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 31, 2023

Apple introduced the ‌Mac Studio‌ in May 2022, offering configurations with the M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips. Despite the launch of a range of Macs with the ‌M2‌, ‌M2‌ Pro, and ‌M2‌ Max chips, Apple has not yet refreshed the ‌Mac Studio‌. Gurman believes that two new Mac Studio models are in the works, but is unsure of when they will launch.

He has previously cast doubt over the possibility of update being announced at WWDC, suggesting that Apple is more likely to wait until the M3 generation to update the ‌Mac Studio‌ as to avoid cannibalizing the Apple silicon Mac Pro. Even so, updated ‌Mac Studio‌ models with ‌M2‌ Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra chip options are certainly not out of the question for WWDC this year.

The Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌ is also a possibility, but speaking on the The MacRumors Show podcast earlier this year, Gurman explained that while he still expects the new ‌Mac Pro‌ to launch this year, it is unlikely to emerge at WWDC.

Due to the sheer quantity of what Apple is expected to announce at WWDC, Gurman expects the keynote "to be one of Apple's longest ever and easily exceed two hours." Last year's WWDC keynote event was just under one hour and 50 minutes long. The event contained the announcement of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, the ‌M2‌ chip, a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the redesigned ‌MacBook Air‌.