Everything Apple Announced at Today's 'Spring Loaded' Event in Just 6 Minutes

Apple today held its first event of 2021, and it was one of the most exciting events that we've seen in some time. Apple announced a whole slew of new products, including an M1 iMac, an ‌M1‌ iPad Pro, a refreshed 4K Apple TV, and the long-awaited AirTags.

It took Apple an hour to introduce all of the new devices during its virtual "Spring Loaded" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in just six minutes for our readers who want a quick but thorough overview of what's new. We've also included all of our event coverage below for those who may have missed something.

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors this week, as we'll have in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements as new tidbits and features are discovered. We'll also have hands-on content and reviews in the weeks to come.