M1 iPad Pro Selfie Camera Can Automatically Pan and Zoom to Keep You in Frame During Video Calls

by

Apple's brand new M1 iPad Pro features drastically improved performance thanks to the new chipset and an improved TrueDepth camera system with a new "Center Stage" mode.

f1618940831
The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ features a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera with a 120° field of view, compared to the standard 7MP wide-angle front-facing camera on the previous generation.

The new TrueDepth camera system enables new capabilities on the ‌iPad Pro‌, including Portrait mode selfies with the ability to adjust bokeh and Depth Control, and Portrait Lighting effects including Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, and High-Key Mono.

While notably spec and feature upgrades on paper, the Ultra Wide camera enables a new feature that Apple calls "Center Stage." Thanks to the TrueDepth camera's wide viewing angle, the ‌iPad Pro‌ can now use machine learning to automatically detect people in the frame, and pan and zoom to ensure they’re always visible. As Apple explains:

The all-new Center Stage uses the Ultra Wide camera and machine learning to change the way you participate in video calls. As you move around, it automatically pans to keep you center in the frame. When others join in or leave the call, the view expands or zooms in. Center Stages works with FaceTime and other video conferencing app for an even more engaging experience.

The new iPad Pros were one of a handful of new announcements Apple made during its "Spring Loaded" event.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tag: April 2021 event
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)

Top Rated Comments

jclardy Avatar
jclardy
1 hour ago at 12:53 pm
It is incredible to me that the $799 iPad gets this feature, yet the $1299 iMac does not.

iMac has essentially the same internals, a larger display and a few extra ports. Yet it gets a 1080P webcam...

Of course they have to save Face ID for next year's model.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
blazerunner Avatar
blazerunner
1 hour ago at 12:54 pm

It is incredible to me that the $799 iPad gets this feature, yet the $1299 iMac does not.

iMac has essentially the same internals, a larger display and a few extra ports. Yet it gets a 1080P webcam...
Apple's gotta milk it's consumers somehow....
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Brookzy Avatar
Brookzy
1 hour ago at 12:54 pm
I think this is what Gurman was on about when he was talking of weird HomePod-iPad combos.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gsmornot Avatar
gsmornot
1 hour ago at 12:52 pm
You will have to walk behind the screen to clear a boogie. No more leaning over. Ha. Really through, great feature. I can see this in my kitchen just like in the ad.

Side note: The range in the back with the red knobs, Wolf maybe, looks sweet. As someone that cooks often I would love one of those.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lemon Olive Avatar
Lemon Olive
1 hour ago at 12:59 pm
Yet another feature that did not come to the iMac despite the "all new camera system".

Oh well, maybe with iMac Pro.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gorkt Avatar
gorkt
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm
This was such an Apple thing to do.

"Hey the portrait camera on the iPad sucks for video calling and face ID, put in a landscape one"

"Okay, fine, and while we are at it, we will make it follow your face so you are never out of screen"

Nice going.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

