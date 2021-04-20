M1 iPad Pro Selfie Camera Can Automatically Pan and Zoom to Keep You in Frame During Video Calls

Apple's brand new M1 iPad Pro features drastically improved performance thanks to the new chipset and an improved TrueDepth camera system with a new "Center Stage" mode.



The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ features a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera with a 120° field of view, compared to the standard 7MP wide-angle front-facing camera on the previous generation.

The new TrueDepth camera system enables new capabilities on the ‌iPad Pro‌, including Portrait mode selfies with the ability to adjust bokeh and Depth Control, and Portrait Lighting effects including Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, and High-Key Mono.

While notably spec and feature upgrades on paper, the Ultra Wide camera enables a new feature that Apple calls "Center Stage." Thanks to the TrueDepth camera's wide viewing angle, the ‌iPad Pro‌ can now use machine learning to automatically detect people in the frame, and pan and zoom to ensure they’re always visible. As Apple explains:



The all-new Center Stage uses the Ultra Wide camera and machine learning to change the way you participate in video calls. As you move around, it automatically pans to keep you center in the frame. When others join in or leave the call, the view expands or zooms in. Center Stages works with FaceTime and other video conferencing app for an even more engaging experience.

The new iPad Pros were one of a handful of new announcements Apple made during its "Spring Loaded" event.