Apple Announces AirTag Tracking Devices Starting At $29 Each

Apple today announced AirTag, a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.



AirTags are accessories for attaching to backpacks, luggage, and other items. Any U1 device like the iPhone 12 can be used for precision finding to guide you right to the item you're looking for. Combining visual, haptic, and audio feedback, ‌AirTags‌ aim to make keeping track of your things simple.



"We're excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast ‌Find My‌ network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide ‌iPhone‌ Product Marketing. "With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of ‌iPhone‌."



The trackers can be personalized with custom engravings, including emoji. ‌AirTags‌ start at $29 each or $99 for a four-pack. Online orders open Friday, with ‌AirTags‌ shipping April 30.

