Apple's Bright New iMacs Come With Color-Matched Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Power Cord and USB-C Cable

Apple today unveiled the new iMac models in seven bright, colorful shades including Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Orange, Yellow, and Purple, and Apple is including a whole series of matching accessories for each machine.



More expensive ‌iMac‌ models come with a color matched Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad, power cord, and USB-C to Lightning Cable. Lower-end models feature the same accessories with the exception of the ‌Touch ID‌ Magic Keyboard, though an upgrade is available.



The Magic Keyboard features an aluminum base in the same color as the ‌iMac‌ with white keys, while the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad are equipped with a matching colored aluminum base. Both the Lightning cable and the power cord feature a braided design in the matching color, with the power cord also sporting a matching aluminum magnetic connector.



Right now, these color matched accessories are exclusive to the ‌iMac‌. Apple is not selling the colorful Magic Keyboard with ‌Touch ID‌ or the color Magic Mouse options on a standalone basis.



Pricing on the ‌iMac‌ starts at $1299, and it will be available for preorder on April 30.