AirTag Includes U1 Chip for 'Precision Finding' Feature

Apple's long-awaited AirTag was finally unveiled today, and as expected, the small circle-shaped accessories can be attached to items like wallets, keys, and more to allow them to be tracked in the Find My app.



As was rumored ahead of release, each AirTag is equipped with a U1 chip, and on devices that also have U1 chips, there's a Precision Finding feature.

U1 Ultra Wideband chips are included in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, with Precision Finding able to more accurately determine the distance and direction of a lost AirTag when it is in range when compared to Bluetooth alone.

If you're aiming to find a lost item and you have an ‌iPhone 11‌ or 12, Precision Finding will direct you to your lost AirTag using input from the camera, ARKit, accelerometer, and gyroscope, with guidance provided through sound, haptics, and visual feedback.

It will display very specific directions to get you right to where your lost item is located, which has the potential to be handy if you lose something like your keys somewhere in your home.

AirTags that are separated from their owner and out of Bluetooth range will take advantage of the ‌Find My‌ network, which uses Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The ‌Find My‌ network can detect Bluetooth signals from a lost AirTag and relay the location back to its owner.

Each AirTag is priced at $29, with a pack of four available for $99. ‌AirTags‌ can be purchased starting at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 23.