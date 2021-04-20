Maxed Out M1 12-9-Inch iPad Pro With 5G, 16GB RAM, and 2TB Storage Costs $2,400

Apple today unveiled new iPad Pro models that look remarkably similar to existing ‌iPad Pro‌ options, but which have an M1 chip, much like Apple's Mac lineup.



The 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ model starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ model is much more expensive due to its mini-LED display, starting at $1,099.

Both models come with up to 2TB storage and have higher RAM amounts at higher storage tiers, which can drive costs up.

A cellular 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with 5G connectivity and the 2TB storage option costs a total of $2,399, which is actually more expensive than the highest-tier ‌M1‌ MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with all available upgrades.

The maxed out 11-inch cellular model will run you $2,099, which is just about as expensive as the maxed out ‌M1‌ MacBook Pro. Neither of those price points includes an Apple Pencil or a Magic Keyboard, both of which can be purchased separately.

Apple's new ‌iPad Pro‌ models will be available for order on April 30 and will ship out in May.