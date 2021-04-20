Apple's AirTag Accessories Include Polyurethane Loop, Leather Loop, and Leather Key Ring

Apple's newly unveiled AirTag tracking devices can be placed in a bag or pocket on their own, or they can be attached to a range of new Apple-designed AirTag accessories.



The Polyurethane Loop, which Apple describes as lightweight and durable, is available in White, Deep Navy, Sunflower, and Electric Orange, and costs $29.

The Leather Key Ring features specially tanned European leather, and is available in Saddle Brown, PRODUCT(RED), and Baltic Blue for $35. Meanwhile, the Leather Loop comes in Saddle Brown and PRODUCT(RED) for $39.

The enclosure of each accessory fits securely around AirTag, while conveniently attaching to a user's belongings, offering a more personalized AirTag while making sure it's always with their important items.



Apple and Hermès are also introducing AirTag Hermès, an assortment of handcrafted leather accessories including the Bag Charm, Key Ring, Travel Tag, and Luggage Tag. The Bag Charm and Key Ring come in Fauve Barénia, Bleu Indigo, and Orange leather, while the Luggage Tag and Travel Tag come in Fauve Barénia leather.



Hermès accessories will be sold with a custom-engraved AirTag based on the brand's iconic Clou de Selle signature. Like AirTag devices, all AirTag accessories will be available from the Apple online store beginning Friday, April 30.