Apple to Sell Apple TV HD Bundled With New Siri Remote for $149
Alongside the announcement of the new Apple TV 4K, Apple today in a press release revealed that users will be able to purchase the current 32GB Apple TV HD bundled with the new Siri Remote at $149.
The Apple TV HD provides many of the same features as the higher-end Apple TV 4K, but it lacks high-quality 4K HDR video and Dolby Vision support. Apple will continue to sell this lower-end model, now bundled with the new Siri Remote.
This new remote features a new clickpad control with five-way navigation, which Apple says provides better accuracy when browsing content on tvOS. Additionally, there's a separate power button that controls a TV's power, a separate button for mute, and Apple moved the Siri button to the side of the remote.
The Apple TV HD bundle with the new Siri Remote will be up for order on April 30, and available in the second half of May. You can read more about the new Siri Remote in our post covering the announcement.
Top Rated Comments
Even the 3rd Gen Apple TV got a price cut before the 4th Gen was released.
this old 1080p Apple TV should be $100 or less , I don’t understand the pricing here so close together $150 $179 $199
Why not sell it separate? (I mean, other than to make more money?)
People praise other chips for longevity but the A8 has been produced steadily since 2014.