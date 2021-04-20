Apple Announces Apple Podcast Subscriptions

Apple today announced Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, allowing users to unlock additional benefits such as early access and ad-free listening.



Apple says that Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will be available in over 170 countries in May. Additionally, the Podcasts app is gaining a major redesign with recommendations, channels for creators, and updated pages for individual shows.

