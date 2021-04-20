Apple Says iOS 14.5 Will Be Released 'Next Week'

Apple today announced that iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 will be available starting "next week."



iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are packed with new features, including the ability for iPhone users who are wearing an Apple Watch to unlock the iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 will also be the minimum software versions required for the just-announced AirTag item tracker, according to Apple.

iOS 14.5 will also be preinstalled on the new purple version of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini that is available to pre-order starting this Friday.