Belkin, Moment, Nomad and More Debut AirTag Accessories

Now that Apple's AirTag item trackers have officially launched, third-party manufacturers are debuting holders, sticky pads, and other accessories designed to house an AirTag.

Belkin Secure Holder

Available as a Key Ring or a Strap, the $12.95 Belkin Secure Holder is designed to keep an AirTag in place and attached to an item of your choice. It features a twist-and-lock closure with raised edges to keep the AirTag from getting scratched, and it comes in white, pink, black, and blue.



Belkin plans to begin selling the Belkin Secure Holder on April 23, and it will be available from Apple.com.



Moment AirTag Mounts

Moment has a range of AirTag Mounts available that house an AirTag and are able to stick on various items. Moment says that you can stick an AirTag mount in bags, on clothes, or on the bottom of different devices, and with the adhesive stick method, AirTags can be hidden from thieves.



There's a Fabric Mount, a Hard Shell Mount, and a Curved Surface Mount with prices ranging from $14.99 to $19.99. Pre-orders are available starting today, and Moment estimates that the Mounts will ship out in July.



Nomad Leather Keychain and Glasses Strap

Nomad debuted its Leather Keychain well ahead of the launch of the ‌AirTags‌, but it's now officially available for pre-order. Priced at $30, it comes in either black or brown and houses a single AirTag. It can be attached to bags or other items, plus Nomad is also offering a $30 Glasses Strap with built-in AirTag holder for keeping track of your sunglasses.



Nomad's accessories are available for pre-order today, and the company estimates that they'll be shipping out in July.



Spigen AirTag Cases

Spigen has a couple of AirTag case options available, including the Valentinus and the Rugged Armor, both of which are available for $19. The Valentinus is a traditional keyring-style case that houses the AirTag, while the Rugged Armor has a carabiner and a more durable design.



Apple of course makes its own series of AirTag cases, which are available in either silicone or leather and are priced at $29 to $39, plus there are several high-end Hermès AirTag holders priced starting at $299.



‌AirTags‌ will be available for preorder on Friday, April 23 and will ship out on April 30. ‌AirTags‌ are priced at $29 for one or $99 for four.