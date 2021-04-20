Apple Launching iPhone 12 and 12 Mini in New Purple Color on April 30

Apple today announced that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in a new purple color starting April 30, with pre-orders starting this Friday.



Apple is also releasing a new MagSafe Leather Case and Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet, a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, and a Leather Wallet in Arizona, all available to order beginning today.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in the new purple color will ship with iOS 14.5, according to Apple.

Apple continues to sell the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in existing colors, including Black, White, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)RED. Pricing starts at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini and $799 for the iPhone 12.

