During its "Spring Loaded" event today, Apple shared a new trailer for season two of the popular comedy "Ted Lasso." In the trailer, it's confirmed that the new season will launch on Apple TV+ July 23.
Ted Lasso has garnered a huge amount of praise over the months since it launched last summer, including a Golden Globe for Jason Sudeikis in the titular role, and a Critics Choice award for best comedy series.
The show centers on a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Apple has renewed the show through its third season.
[MEDIA=reddit]TedLasso/comments/muwg4d[/MEDIA]
Well played Apple. lol
To think I had kept a cancel ATV+ trial reminder for June 29th. ?
Ted Lasso is definitely worth the extra few months of subscription.
Did same with Netflix & HBO Max and we didn’t even use them for the month.
for (clap) I (clap) must (clap) obey (clap) (clap) (clap)