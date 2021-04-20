During its "Spring Loaded" event today, Apple shared a new trailer for season two of the popular comedy "Ted Lasso." In the trailer, it's confirmed that the new season will launch on Apple TV+ July 23.

Ted Lasso has garnered a huge amount of praise over the months since it launched last summer, including a Golden Globe for Jason Sudeikis in the titular role, and a Critics Choice award for best comedy series.

The show centers on a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Apple has renewed the show through its third season.