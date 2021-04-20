AirTags Feature IP67 Water Resistance, User Replaceable Battery That Lasts a Year

At its jam-packed "Spring Loaded" event today, Apple finally announced its long-rumored item tracker, called AirTags. AirTags allow users to keep track of items such as their keys, bags, and more using the Find My network, and ultra-wideband technology.



‌AirTags‌ are small in design, and according to Apple, this small design means that it is water-resistant per the IP67 industry rating. An IP67 rating means that ‌AirTags‌ are water-resistant with a maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes. Despite this rating, Apple says the resistance may “decrease as a result of normal wear.”

As for battery life, Apple says that ‌AirTags‌, thanks to their use of low-energy, and encrypted Bluetooth, feature more than a year of battery life. Once the battery does run out, it can easily be replaced since they use a CR2032 coin cell battery. Learn more about AirTags.