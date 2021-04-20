Apple Now Offers iPad Pro Magic Keyboard in New White Color

As part of its new iPad Pro unveiling, Apple today also announced the availability of the Magic Keyboard in a new white color.



Apple in the spring of 2020 unveiled and released the Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌, which is similar to a Smart Keyboard for iPad but with a built-in trackpad for better navigation with a cursor. The only color it originally came in was black, but Apple is now offering an optional white color.

The Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ costs $299, and the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ costs $349. The Magic Keyboards can be purchased from Apple's online store, with layouts for over 30 languages.

More to follow...

This story is part of our coverage of Apple's ongoing "Spring Loaded" event today. Refresh for more details and follow along with our live blog for the latest updates. We're also live tweeting the event on Twitter.