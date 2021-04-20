Apple Event Now Available for Replay on YouTube, Introductory Videos Shared for AirTag and More
Apple today hosted its virtual "Spring Loaded" event, packing several announcements into a fast-paced, one-hour presentation, including a new iPad Pro, a redesigned iMac, a new Apple TV with a redesigned Siri Remote, the AirTag item tracker, and more. The video can be replayed in its entirety on Apple's website and on YouTube.
Apple has also shared introductory videos for the new iPad Pro, iMac, and AirTag shown during the event on its YouTube channel.
For a full recap of Apple's announcements, check out our "Spring Loaded" event news hub and our live blog coverage. We'll also have a condensed version of Apple's event video available later that highlights the major announcements.
