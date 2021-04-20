Apple Event Now Available for Replay on YouTube, Introductory Videos Shared for AirTag and More

Apple today hosted its virtual "Spring Loaded" event, packing several announcements into a fast-paced, one-hour presentation, including a new iPad Pro, a redesigned iMac, a new Apple TV with a redesigned Siri Remote, the AirTag item tracker, and more. The video can be replayed in its entirety on Apple's website and on YouTube.

play

Apple has also shared introductory videos for the new iPad Pro, iMac, and AirTag shown during the event on its YouTube channel.

play

play

play

play

play