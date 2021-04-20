Apple Announces Apple Card Family for Sharing Apple Card With Spouses and More

During its "Spring Loaded" event today, Apple announced that it would be expanding Apple Card to allow spouses to share accounts and enable families with members under thirteen years old to share a single ‌Apple Card‌.



Available in the US starting in May, Apple says ‌Apple Card‌ Family will enable families and spouses to co-own an ‌Apple Card‌, and share and manage their credit lines independently, while also building a credit together.

Alongside the ability to share with spouses, ‌Apple Card‌ Family enables parents to share their ‌Apple Card‌ with their children above thirteen. Apple will use iCloud Family Sharing to enable up to five people to share an ‌Apple Card‌ account.



‌Apple Card‌ can be shared with any eligible customer who is 18 years or older as a co-owner, providing the opportunity for both to build credit history together, get the flexibility of a combined limit, provide transparency into each other’s spending, share the responsibility of making payments, and deliver the convenience of a single monthly bill to pay. ‌Apple Card‌ can be shared with anyone who is 13 years or older as a participant, so they can learn how to spend independently and responsibly, while giving co-owners transparency and features that provide insight into purchases and control over their purchase limit. Participants over the age of 18 can also opt in to credit reporting.

The new features with ‌Apple Card‌ will be coming in May, likely through an upcoming iOS update. You can learn more about all of Apple's other announcements from its "Spring Loaded" event on MacRumors.Com.