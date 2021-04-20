Logitech Launches Combo Touch Keyboard and Trackpad Case for Latest iPads

Following the introduction of the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, Logitech has announced the launch of the Combo Touch Keyboard for the two tablets, offering a more affordable alternative to the Magic Keyboard that Apple sells.



Priced at $199 for the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and $229 for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard provides a full folio case with attached keyboard and touchpad that can be used with the new iPad models.

The keyboard is detachable and an integrated stand allows it to be used in various typing, viewing, sketching, and reading modes. It connects to an ‌iPad Pro‌ using the Smart Connector, so there's no need for pairing or charging a battery.

The Combo Touch is sized to fit Apple's newest iPads, with separate options available for older tablets. At $199 or $229, it is a good deal more affordable than Apple's Magic Keyboard, though there are sometimes deals available on the Magic Keyboard from third-party retailers.

The Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is priced at $299, and the version for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is priced at $349. The Magic Keyboard is available both in black and white, with white being a new color option this year.

Logitech's Combo Touch only comes in gray. The 11-inch version can be purchased from the Logitech website, and a version for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is coming soon.