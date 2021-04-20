Apple Unveils New iPhone 12 MagSafe Leather Cases and Sleeves

Alongside a new purple iPhone 12 color, Apple has announced new MagSafe leather sleeves and leather cases in several additional colors.



New ‌MagSafe‌ accessories for all iPhone 12 models include the Leather Wallet in Arizona, the Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, and the Leather Sleeve and Leather Case in Deep Violet.

The new leather cases and sleeves are available to order on Apple's online store from today.

