Apple Introduces Next-Generation iPad Pro With M1 Chip, Thunderbolt, 5G, XDR Display, and More

by

Apple today introduced the next-generation iPad Pro with the same M1 chip found in the latest Macs, Thunderbolt and USB4 support, 5G connectivity on cellular models with mmWave support in the United States, and more.

ipad pro with m1 chip
Apple says the M1 chip in the new iPad Pro provides up to 50% improved performance compared to the previous generation. The M1 chip's integrated 8-core GPU offers up to 40% faster graphics than the previous generation.

The new iPad Pro is available with up to 2TB of storage, which is double the previous limit.

The TrueDepth Camera system in the iPad Pro features a new 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera that enables a 120-degree field of view for a "Center Stage" feature. It keeps you in view as you move around, panning to keep you in the shot.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with an all-new Liquid Retina XDR display, with up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and 1,600 nits peak brightness. The display consists of 10,000 Mini-LEDs, with an ultra-high 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. This new display is limited to the 12.9-inch model, and not available on the 11-inch model.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099. Pre-orders will begin April 30, with availability beginning in the second half of May. No specific release date was provided.

Apple also announced that the optional Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is being released in a new white color.

This story was part of our live coverage of Apple's ongoing "Spring Loaded" event today. Read our live blog for a recap of other announcements.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tag: April 2021 event
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)

Top Rated Comments

SW3029 Avatar
SW3029
29 minutes ago at 10:41 am
Told you all over 6 weeks ago!

Attachment Image
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diddl14 Avatar
diddl14
26 minutes ago at 10:44 am
Would buy it in a heartbeat if would support dual boot of iPadOS and MacOS
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
stevemr123 Avatar
stevemr123
10 minutes ago at 11:01 am
16GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Thunderbolt, magic keyboard, trackpad. Why can't it run MacOS?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
29 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Honestly didn’t expect this

interesting future ahead for iOS and Mac with the same exact proc moving forward
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
29 minutes ago at 10:41 am
This is my money: ???????, take it, take all of it, it's yours.. I am ordering ASAP!

(How cool was that intro? Gym's working on Tim).
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Just sayin... Avatar
Just sayin...
16 minutes ago at 10:54 am
M1 - maybe that means 8GB RAM? That said, I wish the 11” iPad Pro would have gotten some of that Mini-LED love. Maybe next refresh...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Top Stories 57 Feature

Top Stories: Apple Event Next Tuesday, Mini-LED iPad Pro, iPhone Rumors

Saturday April 17, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
It feels like we've been waiting forever for new Apple products, but the wait is almost over as Apple has announced a media event for next Tuesday, so make sure to tune into MacRumors for full coverage of everything Apple announces. While that was the big news this week, we also got some new details on Apple's iPhone plans for 2022 and 2023 courtesy of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and we also saw...
Read Full Article12 comments
flat imac 3d 3 teal

Reliable Leaker Hints Redesigned Colorful iMac to Debut at 'Spring Loaded' Event

Saturday April 17, 2021 4:43 am PDT by
Reliable leaker known as l0vetodream has hinted that Apple may debut its rumored redesigned and colorful iMac at its "Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday, April 20. In a tweet, the leaker posted an image of Apple's logo used for marketing the upcoming event and an image of the retro rainbow Apple logo alongside the colorful lineup of G3 iMacs. Apple leaker Jon Prosser previously reported that...
Read Full Article290 comments
duan rui iphone 12 13 notch

New Images Show Smaller iPhone 13 Notch Compared to iPhone 12

Saturday April 17, 2021 11:38 pm PDT by
Leaker known as "DuanRui" has shared more images that could give us our best look yet at Apple's redesigned notch for the iPhone 13. The new pictures follow similar images shared by the leaker last week, but the latest shots include a comparison with the existing iPhone 12 notch. DuanRui posted three images on Twitter that apparently originate from Weibo, although source details remain...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPad Pro Feature Orange

Wedbush Analysts Say 'Spring Loaded' Event Will Debut New iPads With 'Modest Price Increase,' Along With 'a Few Surprises'

Monday April 19, 2021 6:37 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a new entry-level iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Pro at its "Spring Loaded" event tomorrow, along with "a few surprises," according to Wedbush analysts. In a new note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe explained that the iPad will be the main focus of Apple's "Spring Loaded" event, with new entry-level iPad, iPad mini, and ...
Read Full Article184 comments
important battery message iphone 11

Some iPhone 11 Users Seeing Increased Battery Health Percentages After iOS 14.5 Recalibration Process

Friday April 16, 2021 6:32 am PDT by
In the sixth beta of iOS 14.5, Apple introduced a recalibration process for the battery health reporting system on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to address inaccurate battery health estimates for some users. Apple said this process might take a few weeks to be completed, and now that two weeks have passed since the sixth beta of iOS 14.5 was released, some users are...
Read Full Article32 comments
third gen Apple pencil leaked video

Video of Alleged Third-Generation Apple Pencil Leaks Ahead of Apple Event

Friday April 16, 2021 6:13 am PDT by
A video purporting to be of the third-generation Apple Pencil has today been shared online, showing a glossy finish that mirrors previous leaks. New ✏️ ready to 🚢 #AppleEvent @TommyBo50387266 pic.twitter.com/s4RCDwDi5M— 漢尼斯·拉斯納 🇨🇳 (@ileakeer) April 16, 2021 The brief video from Twitter account @ileakeer, spotted by 9to5Mac, shows an Apple Pencil with a glossy finish much like the...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPad Pro

New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Will Be 0.5mm Thicker to Accommodate Mini-LED Display

Monday April 19, 2021 11:30 am PDT by
The upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be thicker than the previous-generation version, likely due to the inclusion of the mini-LED display. We've heard several rumors about the change in thickness, and now leaked design images have confirmed it. A source that designs accessories for Apple devices sent MacRumors a series of photos that feature exact dimensions for the new iPad Pro models, and...
Read Full Article234 comments
parler app

Apple Approves Parler to Return to App Store

Monday April 19, 2021 7:51 am PDT by
Following the removal of the app in January, Apple will now allow the social media app Parler to return to the App Store following changes to how the social media network moderates content, CNN reports. On April 14, in a letter to Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Ken Buck obtained by CNN, Apple said that the app has improved the way it moderates content, and says those changes are "sufficient" for it...
Read Full Article269 comments
iphone 12 120hz thumbnail feature

LTPO Displays Supporting 120Hz Refresh Rates Again Rumored for iPhone 13 Pro Models

Friday April 16, 2021 10:01 am PDT by
The two higher-end "iPhone 13 Pro" models that are coming in 2021 are expected to use LTPO display technology to enable 120Hz refresh rates, according to display analyst Ross Young. Young reaffirmed the detail in a tweet that said he'd heard rumors about only one model featuring LTPO, which he says is inaccurate. Heard some rumors in the industry and media that there would only be one ...
Read Full Article101 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With Anker's MagSafe-Compatible Battery Pack

Thursday April 15, 2021 9:39 am PDT by
Anker, a company known for its range of accessories designed for Apple products, recently came out with one of the first MagSafe-compatible battery packs, so we thought we'd check it out to see how it compares to a standard battery pack. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, Anker's power bank looks like a typical battery pack, but it has magnets built in...
Read Full Article41 comments