Apple's $1,299 M1 iMac Available in Blue, Green, Pink and Silver, With Yellow, Orange and Purple Limited to $1,499 Versions

Apple's new M1 iMacs are available in a range of color options that include Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, and Purple. The new machines feature vibrant colored backs with lighter colors for the chin and accompanying stand.



Apple is limiting color availability by price point. The entry-level $1,299 ‌M1‌ iMac is available in Blue, Green, Pink and Silver, while the higher-end $1,499 and $1,699 options are available in all seven colors.

So if you want an ‌iMac‌ in Yellow, Orange, or Purple, you will need to shell out at least $1,499. It's also worth noting that Apple has not introduced any black or space gray versions of the new ‌iMac‌.