New Apple TV Ships With Redesigned Siri Remote, Also Sold Separately for $59

Apple today announced the next-generation Apple TV with a faster A12 chip and a completely redesigned Siri Remote pictured below.



The new Siri Remote will also be sold separately for $59, and is compatible with the previous-generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

The all-new Siri Remote features a clickpad control that offers five-way navigation, and it is also touch-enabled for swipe gestures that Apple TV users are familiar with.

The new Siri Remote also has a power button that controls a TV's power, and another for mute, making it the only remote needed while watching TV.

Siri now works on Apple TV in Austria, Ireland, and New Zealand, joining the 13 countries and regions that already support Siri.

