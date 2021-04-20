New Apple TV Ships With Redesigned Siri Remote, Also Sold Separately for $59

by

Apple today announced the next-generation Apple TV with a faster A12 chip and a completely redesigned Siri Remote pictured below.

2021 apple tv siri remote
The new Siri Remote will also be sold separately for $59, and is compatible with the previous-generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

The all-new Siri Remote features a clickpad control that offers five-way navigation, and it is also touch-enabled for swipe gestures that Apple TV users are familiar with.

The new Siri Remote also has a power button that controls a TV's power, and another for mute, making it the only remote needed while watching TV.

Siri now works on Apple TV in Austria, Ireland, and New Zealand, joining the 13 countries and regions that already support Siri.

This story was part of our live coverage of Apple's ongoing "Spring Loaded" event today. Read our live blog for a recap of other announcements.

Can we use this remote with last gen I wonder, and if so take my $
That price point is insanity. They needed to price this at $99. The remote is a much needed improvement, but I can see the Siri button getting hit endlessly where its at.
**** yes! Look at that remote! At last the worst product Apple ever made is dead!
With the remote and the colour calibration, I'm sold.
Do I see a mute button? Hallelujah!
Instant buy for me. Love that new remote. And that Ted Lasso trailer got me hyped (though the trailer itself had a lackluster edit)
