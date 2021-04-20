Apple Now Offers $100 10Gb Ethernet Add-On for Mac Mini

In addition to overhauling the iMac lineup with new M1 ‌iMac‌ options, Apple today quietly added a new feature to the Mac mini. ‌Mac mini‌ buyers can now opt to add a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port to the device for a $100 add-on.



When the ‌Mac mini‌ launched, there was a Gigabit Ethernet option, but no upgrade to 10 Gigabit available.

There was, however, a sign that 10 Gigabit Ethernet was coming. MacRumors discovered a mention of M1-based ‌Mac mini‌ logic boards with 10 Gigabit Ethernet in an internal parts list provided to Apple Authorized Service Providers.

We were not certain why those parts were listed at the time, but with the addition of 10 Gigabit Ethernet to the ‌Mac mini‌, it was clear that Apple was planning to make it a consumer-available feature.

The new ‌Mac mini‌ with 10 Gigabit Ethernet can be ordered starting today.